|
|
Jeffrey Allen Parker
Columbia - Jeffrey Allen Parker, age 60, was born July 10, 1959 in Columbia, Louisiana and he passed from this life on April 17, 2020 at his home in the Copenhagen community of Caldwell Parish. Jeff worked in construction but what he loved most was working with horses. He was a gifted horseman. He spent years riding, raising, and training horses. He especially enjoyed riding cutting horses which is a skill that requires great levels of athleticism on the part of the horse and rider. Through the use of horses, Jeff was a mentor and teacher to many young people through the years. But he didn't just teach them about horses, he taught them about responsibility, keeping your word, being a friend and many more invaluable life lessons. This was one of the many ways Jeff helped people. He never said no to anyone when they needed a hand or asked him for a favor. He was a great friend and he never met a stranger. Jeff was the guy who could light up a room when he walked through the door. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He always had the right words to say in all situations, good times or bad. He was a great man of God and walked with the Lord daily. He loved his family greatly and he will be missed so much. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, John W. Parker, Sr.; his paternal grandparents, John J. and Alice Price Parker; maternal grandparents, George "Buddy" and Juanita Erskine, and his nephew, John Russell Parker.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jeri Ann Parker Stapleton (Josh); the love of his life, Cindy Watson; his mother, Barbara Erskine Reppond; brothers: John W. Parker, Jr. (Glenda Moreno), Jerry Parker, James Parker (Betty) and Joe Parker; his sister, Jessie Parker Watson (Jeremy); stepmother, Ricki Hayes Parker; his namesake, Parker Allen and his beloved parents, Chad Allen (Kelly); aunt, Carmen Parker Cook; uncle, David Erskine (Ann), a cousin who was like a brother, Gary May and six nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service at Welcome Home Cemetery. Once Covid restrictions are lifted a Celebration of Life service will be held for all friends and family. Serving as pallbearers will be Gary May, Chuck May, Jeremy Watson, Heath Volentine, Chad Strickland, Chad Allen, Jody Rushing and Josh Stapleton. Honorary pallbearers are all the young people Jeff has mentored throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to American Quarter Horse Association Horse Rescue,1600 Quarter Horse Drive, Amarillo, TX 79104.
Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia
Published in The News Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020