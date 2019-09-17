|
Jennie Doolittle Grassi
Monroe - Funeral service for Jennie Doolittle Grassi, 65, of Monroe, LA, will be held 11:00AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Sterlington Rd. Monroe with Mr. Mike Kellett and Mr. Trent Langhofer officiating. A private family interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jennie was born in West Monroe on July 22, 1954, and passed away at her residence in Monroe surrounded by family on September 14, 2019. She was a member WFR Church and was a co-owner of Marty's Jewelry. Jennie was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time at the beach and had a passion for collecting Seashells. Jennie was especially known to family and friends for her beautiful smile and kind heart. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Overton Lee and Doris Dale Doolittle.
Survivors include her husband of 33years, Marty Grassi; daughter, Jamie Grassi and wife Mackenzie; stepson, Joey Grassi and wife Amy; grandchildren, Joseph Grassi and wife Emily, Kaylee Grassi, Emmy Yates, Nova Grassi, and LunaLee Grassi; sisters, Leea Oswald and husband Joe, Trish Ryals and husband D.R., Renee Lewis and husband Devon, and Kim Haley; brother, Randy Haley; sister-in-law, Denise Grassi; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and many sisters and brothers in Christ.
Pallbearers will be Jack Cornett, Mark Bennett, Forest Baker, Gary Guice, Royce Ogle, and Rick Cole.
Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Memorials may be made to .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on Sept. 17, 2019