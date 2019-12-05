Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Oliphant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Oliphant


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer Oliphant Obituary
Jennifer Oliphant

West Monroe - Born 09-18-1945 passed way 11-28-19

From West Monroe La

Jennifer was loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was a retired Regional administrator for the State of Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Williams and husband Don Oliphant.

Survivors are her Father Paul Williams and his wife Linda, her daughter Lynette Dhillon, son Matt LaCas and his wife Melissa, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family request that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to The in her name at act.alz.org.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -