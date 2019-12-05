|
|
Jennifer Oliphant
West Monroe - Born 09-18-1945 passed way 11-28-19
From West Monroe La
Jennifer was loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was a retired Regional administrator for the State of Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Williams and husband Don Oliphant.
Survivors are her Father Paul Williams and his wife Linda, her daughter Lynette Dhillon, son Matt LaCas and his wife Melissa, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family request that in lieu of flowers please make a donation to The in her name at act.alz.org.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019