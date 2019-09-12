Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Jerrie Sue Fleming Cottrell


1941 - 2019
Jerrie Sue Fleming Cottrell Obituary
Jerrie Sue Fleming Cottrell

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Jerrie Sue Fleming Cottrell, 78, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, September 13, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe with Rev. Mike Holloway officiating. Interment will be in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe.

Mrs. Cottrell was born January 30, 1941 and passed away September 10, 2019. She was a member of First West. Jerrie and her husband were the owners of Cottrell Design Studio. She devoted her life to God and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Cottrell; and grandson, Samuel Colton Cottrell.

Survivors include her sons, Randy Cottrell and wife Cherice, and Richard V. Cottrell, Jr. and wife, Ann; grandchildren, Hannah Cottrell, Kenneth "Kaje" Hasley, and Ryan Cooper Cottrell; sister, Charlotte Elias; brothers, Glen Fleming and wife Jackie, and Johnny Fleming; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to First West.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Sept. 12, 2019
