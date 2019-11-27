|
|
Jerry Lawson Smith
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Jerry Lawson Smith, 74, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 29, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA with Rev. Gene Benson officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Friday.
Mr. Smith was born October 12, 1945, and passed away November 26, 2019. He was a member of Lapine Assembly of God and was very passionate about Israel and the Jewish people. Jerry was retired from LP&L, where he worked in the right-of-way acquisition department. He loved spending time outdoors with his family and raising cattle on his property in West Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawson and Anne Smith; and brother, Doug Smith.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Smith; son, Jake Smith and wife Melissa; daughter, Marcie Saucer and husband Jason; grandchildren, Ainslee Smith, Sawyer Smith, Connor Saucer, Rylee Smith and Eli Saucer; great granddaughter, Charlee Smith; sisters, Jo Ann Gable and husband Ken, and Terri Wilson and husband Charles; brother, Stanley Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Connor Saucer, Sawyer Smith, Judd Smith, Andy Gable, Taylor Wilson and Seth Fordham.
Memorials may be made to the building fund at Lapine Assembly of God.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019