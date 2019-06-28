Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Jerry Lou Hagar Free Moore


1933 - 2019
Jerry Lou Hagar Free Moore Obituary
Jerry Lou Hagar Free Moore

Monroe - Funeral services for Jerry Lou Hagar Free Moore, 86, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Moore was born February 6, 1933 and passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was a graduate of Mangham High School.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her first husband, Lovie Nathan Free, Sr.; parents, Doyle and Emma Hagar; sister, Mary Virginia Bass; and brother, Doyle Terry Hagar.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny R. Moore, Sr.; sons, Lovie Nathan Free, Jr. and Rodney Lynn Free (partner, Keith Breaux); stepson, John Reese Moore, Jr. (wife, Belinda); stepdaughter, Debbie Moore; two grandsons, Nate Free (wife, Julie) and Jeffery Free (wife, Tina); all of St. Louis, MO; step grandson, Ryan Moore of Shreveport; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be John Reese Moore, Nate Free, Hollis Witherington, Max Bagley, Mike Free, and Jeffery Free.

Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or NELA Veterans Home of Monroe, LA.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 28, 2019
