|
|
Jerry Max Culp
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Jerry Max Culp, 81, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, February 17, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA, with Fr. Adrian Fischer officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Monday.
Jerry Max Culp was born February 2, 1939, in Bastrop, LA, to parents, Travis Webster Culp and Mary Emma Johnston Culp and passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, following a very courageous battle with cancer. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Jerry was known to be a kind and compassionate person willing to assist anyone. He was a tireless worker until battling cancer, but he stayed positive and optimistic. Jerry was vice president of Culp Enterprises, Inc., a construction and real estate company, building throughout the state of Louisiana. He was a Louisiana licensed real estate broker and owned real estate investments. Jerry was an avid Saints and LSU fan and will be greatly missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Patricia Watson Scoggins; and his father-in-law, Lewis Aubrey Scoggins.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Theresa Scoggins Culp, who was his best friend, caregiver and business partner; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, David and Frances Scoggins of Arlington, TX, and Donald and Sue Scoggins of Cartersville, GA; a niece and numerous nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Scoggins, Christopher Scoggins, Jonathan Scoggins, David Scoggins, Scooter Howard and Brady Howard.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Venkat Mallepalli and nurse Cara Crockett and all of the medical professionals who cared for Jerry over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paschal Catholic Church, 711 N. 7th Street, West Monroe, LA 71291, or to the .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020