Jerry Simpson
West Monroe - Graveside Service for Mr. Jerry Simpson, 77, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. on Wednesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mr. Simpson was born September 22, 1942, and passed away December 7, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served from 1960 until 1965. Mr. Simpson retired in 1986 from the Union Pacific Railroad. He was an avid LSU fan and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Susan Lindle Simpson; two sons, Remi Simpson and wife Tanya, and Roddy Simpson; daughter, Tonya Simpson Mercer; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
