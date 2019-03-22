Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Jerry Wayne Geter

West Monroe - Funeral services for Jerry Wayne Geter of West Monroe, LA will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held Sunday at 1:00 pm until time of service.

Jerry was born October 26, 1952 in Natchitoches, LA to Jewel and Roy Geter and passed away March 18, 2019. Mr. Geter served his country valiantly with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by parents; Janet and Roy Geter; sister, Glenda Starke; brother; Kenneth Geter; special nephew; Matt Geter.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Stacey Geter-Evans and husband John; grandchildren, Jaden, Rowan, Evangeline, Grace and Solomon; sister Patricia Cichirillo and husband Joe; brother, Paul Geter and wife Sharon; several nieces and nephews and cherished friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 22, 2019
