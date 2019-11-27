|
|
Jessica Nugent
Monroe - Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Jessica Nugent, 42, of Monroe, will be 11 AM November 29, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Everett Geis, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jessica was born April 11, 1977 and passed away on November 25, 2019. She enjoyed shopping, bowling, riding horses, traveling, and loved spending time with her grandbabies and step-daughter, Tatum.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jessie and Monte McGough, and Jack and Margaret Nugent; great-grandparents, Ruby and Duke McGough; uncles, Wayne McGough, Bobby McGough, and Jack Nugent ; and cousins, Heather McGough, Brandy McGough, and Hannah Landwehr.
Survivors include husband, Andy Gossner; parents, Terry and Sandra McGough Nugent; son, Cole McMillon (Kala); daughter, Kersten Thiels; step-daughter, Tatum Gossner; brother, Shane Nugent (Shannon); two grandchildren, Paisley and Dawson McMillon; nieces and nephews, Shawn Austin Nugent, Sommer Nugent, Seth Nugent; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Roberta Gossner; and many special family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Austin Nugent, Chase Wooley, Caden Strother, Chad Navarro, Jesse LaDart, and Bubba Munholland. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Nugent and Keith Nugent.
Visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:00 AM Friday November 29, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Online registry/condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe
Published in The News Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019