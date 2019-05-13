|
|
Jessie Lambert Lawrence
West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Lambert Lawrence, 96, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Jon Tellifero officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until service time on Tuesday.
Mrs. Jessie Lambert Lawrence passed away on the morning of Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Landmark Nursing Home in West Monroe, LA. She was born August 19, 1922, in Ruston, graduated Ouachita High School and married Henry Clayton Lawrence Jr. on August 10, 1941. Jessie had multiple jobs outside the home as her four children were growing up, such as PTA President, Classroom Parent, Sunday School Teacher, Voting Pollster, a clerk at Doc's Grocery (Doc & Bea Oglesbee), Sears & Roebucks, Montgomery Wards and at Community Drugstore (Robert & Elizabeth Taylor). While employed at Community Drugstore, Mr. Taylor (pharmacist/owner) retired and sold the store to Jessie. Anyone that knew Jessie can appreciate the multiple stories over the years about Community Drugstore and how not only her family's lives were impacted but many others!
Jessie was preceded in death by her parents, (William & Jessie Lambert); husband, Henry Clayton Lawrence Jr.; son, Henry Clayton Lawrence III ("Little Clayton"); grandson, Clinton Futch; brothers, Stark & George Lambert; and sisters, Edna Whitaker, Roberta Harvey, and Sylvia Haire.
Jessie better known as "Mamaw" is remembered and loved by her three children, Robert (Sally) Lawrence, Charles (Lou Ann) Lawrence and Carolyn (Frank) Granger; her seven grandchildren, Matthew Lawrence, Jason Lawrence, Juanacha Lawrence, Jonathan Burke, Amber Lawrence, Jeremy (Lynn) Albritton, and Jessica (Sam) Williams; and her five great grandchildren, Breanna Morris, Melanna Morris, Sophia Williams, Isaac Williams, and Ella Albritton; and many nieces and nephews that were all very near and dear to "Aunt Petie".
Jessie also leaves behind many special people who have loved and cared for her in so many ways over the years. "Moma's favorite child" as he is referred to, Brad Bourgeois worked as a pharmacist at her drugstore, remains a close family friend and always included at family gatherings. God sent Jessie a precious Angel, Mrs. Violet Berry to be her roommate at Landmark. She was not just a roommate, but was the most caring, Christian Lady who became a best friend, family member, confident and voice when Jessie was unable to speak up and ask the staff for assistance. In addition, the family would like to thank all of the employees at Landmark Nursing Home for the care of our Mother, "Miss Jessie".
Pallbearers will be Kent Stokes (Nephew), Scott Stokes (Nephew), Joey Riggin (Great Nephew), Trey Lambert (Great Nephew), Matthew Lawrence (Grandson), and Mike Sullivan (Special family friend).
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials are given to or First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, LA.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 13, 2019