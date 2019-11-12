Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Jessie Smith Tate

Jessie Smith Tate Obituary
Jessie Smith Tate

Hattiesburg, MS - Jessie Smith Tate, 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 17, 2019, at Provision Assisted Living in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born on March 9, 1921, the seventh of nine children, to Luther Preston and Mallie (Brown) Smith in Progress, MS.

After graduating from Progress High School in 1939, she attended business school in New Orleans, LA. In 1942, Jessie married J.P. Tate (Jay) who was serving in the Army-Air Force during World War II. They were married for 53 years until his death. Jessie and J.P. moved to Monroe, LA in 1947, where J.P. was employed as a Monroe policeman. Jessie worked as a bookkeeper for Louisiana Gas Production, Monroe Pulpwood Company, and other businesses owned by S.J. Monroe for 20 years until her retirement.

Jessie was a member of Lea Joyner United Methodist Church in Monroe before moving to West Monroe, where she was a member of the First United Methodist Church of West Monroe and the Ed Stinson Sunday School Class.

After 70 years of living in Monroe/W. Monroe, she moved to Hattiesburg, MS to be near her brother Hugh and his family.

Jessie is preceded in death by her parents, Luther Preston and Mallie (Brown) Smith; husband, J.P. Tate; three brothers, Alton Smith, L.P. Smith (Pete), and Hugh Smith; and five sisters, Retha Bond, Reta Bond, Doris McGehee, Edna Johns and Beth Kirby.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Barbara Smith of Petal, MS and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jessie had no children of her own, but she leaves a legacy of faith in God, love, joy, hope and helpfulness to those who knew her and especially to members of her immediate family. She was loved by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the staff of CHRISTUS St. Joseph's Home in Monroe, LA and Provision Assisted Living in Hattiesburg, MS for taking such good care of Jessie.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Mulhearn Memorial Park, 623 Hwy 80 E. Monroe.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of West Monroe, LA.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe
Published in The News Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
