|
|
Jessie Taylor McCormick
Monroe - Funeral services for Jessie Taylor McCormick will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church, Monroe, LA with Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. There will be a visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service.Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe.
Mrs. McCormick was born on April 22, 1920 in Lucky, LA and died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Monroe, LA. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church for over 50 years. She was one of the founding members of Mercy Ministries. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee McCormick; 2sons, Wayne Verrett and James Verrett.
She is survived by two sons, Gary McCormick and wife Cheryl and Bob McCormick and wife Shelly; daughter-in-law, Marsha McGee; 10 grandchildren, Dona Delgado (Todd), Jeff Verrett (Luisa), David Verrett (Tracy), Stephanie Strahan, Micah McCormick, Nathan McCormick, Amy McCormick, Amber Krogmire (Mikel), Charm Hathorn (Josh), and Cherish McCormick; 2 step grandchildren, Seth Manly and Sara Nola (Matthew) and 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Mercy Ministries in lieu of flowers.
The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to Annette Wacaser, Ed Rowan, and Natalie Raymond for the special care they provided for our Mother during the past 5 years.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019