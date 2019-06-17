Mrs. Jettie Griggs Feazel



West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Jettie Griggs Feazel, 101, of West Monroe, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Monday June 17, 2019 at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Marvin Wink, Dr. Charles Dupree and Dr. Marty Black will officiate. Interment will follow at New Chapel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service (3:00 P.M.) at the church.



Mrs. Jettie was born August 8, 1917 in Columbia, LA and passed away on June 14, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. She was a member of New Chapel Hill Baptist Church and retired from the Ouachita Parish School Board where she served as a teacher at the Old Claiborne Elementary. She along with her late husband Charlie, relocated their small family to California during WWII to work in the ship yards building U.S. Navy ships for the war. Mrs. Jettie remembered looking out their small apartment window and watching Pap (her husband) welding on the ships. Mrs. Jettie is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie S. Feazel and son, Bobby Feazel.



Mrs. Jettie is survived by daughter, Marie Taylor; four grandchildren, Windi Washer and husband Roy, Kristi Ricord and husband Charles, Doug Feazel and wife Renata, Shelly Wink and husband Marvin; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great- grandchildren; many other cherished family and friends.



Pallbearers will be Mrs. Jettie's grandsons and great-grandsons.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to her sitter, Myrtis Young for providing such wonderful care for Mother through the years.



Published in The News Star on June 17, 2019