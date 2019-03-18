|
|
Jewel A. Boutwell
Monroe - The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Jewel A. Boutwell will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe with Rev. John T. Mabray officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until service time at the Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.
Mrs. Boutwell was born on July 14, 1928, in Hattiesburg, MS, and departed this life on March 16, 2019. As a teenager during World War II she worked at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.
She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild. She was a founder and past president of Desk and Derrick and a member of the American Business Women's Association. She also served as Treasurer for the Republican Women's Club.
Mrs. Boutwell was preceded in death by her husband of 51years, Tyra A. Boutwell; sister, Delois Smith; and a son-in-law, Bill Walsworth.
She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Barbara Walsworth of Carrollton, TX; Cheryl Lawrence and husband Larry of Monroe and special nephew, Ray Smith of Hattiesburg. She had four grandchildren, Ty and Ron Walsworth and David Lawrence and Leslie Scott, along with eight great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 18, 2019