Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Monroe, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewel Boutwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewel A. Boutwell


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jewel A. Boutwell Obituary
Jewel A. Boutwell

Monroe - The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Jewel A. Boutwell will be held at 11:00AM Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe with Rev. John T. Mabray officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until service time at the Mausoleum under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe.

Mrs. Boutwell was born on July 14, 1928, in Hattiesburg, MS, and departed this life on March 16, 2019. As a teenager during World War II she worked at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild. She was a founder and past president of Desk and Derrick and a member of the American Business Women's Association. She also served as Treasurer for the Republican Women's Club.

Mrs. Boutwell was preceded in death by her husband of 51years, Tyra A. Boutwell; sister, Delois Smith; and a son-in-law, Bill Walsworth.

She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Barbara Walsworth of Carrollton, TX; Cheryl Lawrence and husband Larry of Monroe and special nephew, Ray Smith of Hattiesburg. She had four grandchildren, Ty and Ron Walsworth and David Lawrence and Leslie Scott, along with eight great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.