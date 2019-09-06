|
Jim Sullivan
Winnsboro - Funeral services for James M. "Jim" Sullivan, 80, of Winnsboro will be held at 10 am Monday, September 9, 2019, at Life Church in Winnsboro, with Rev. Chris Winterman, Rev. Fran Guy, and Rev. George Bates officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 - 8 pm Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the church.
Jim was born July 16, 1939, in Winnsboro, Louisiana to the union of Ervin Monroe Sullivan and Mary Armstrong Sullivan and passed from this life on September 4, 2019, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Mr. Sullivan was a 1957 graduate of Winnsboro High School, where he made first team all-state in basketball. He played college basketball at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, Louisiana and Stephen F. Austin in Nacagdoches, Texas. He worked for Allstate Insurance in management for seven years before moving back home to Winnsboro to raise his family. Jim and Wilma opened four convenience stores in Winnsboro before starting Sullivan's Feed and Farm, operating it for the next 38 years. He loved cattle and horses that he raised on the family farm for many years. His true love was hanging out with his family. He loved coaching his boys in sports and watching his grandkids play ball, dance and cheer. No matter where he was on Saturday night in the fall, he had to have a radio or TV to watch his LSU Tigers. He had a great time watching the Tigers at the College World Series. He also enjoyed his yearly hunting trips traveling from the Arctic Circle with his sons to Colorado with Cecil and Allen. Jim and Wilma loved their Trail rides with friends in their later years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Christine Sullivan King; and great grandson, Dak Sullivan.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years Wilma Wolfe Sullivan of Winnsboro; three sons: Chris Sullivan and wife Dee of Winnsboro, Brad Sullivan of Argyle, TX, and Rodney Blackmon and wife Lisa of Mobile, AL; nine grandchildren: Christopher Sullivan and wife Kelsey, Ryan Sullivan and wife Lexi, Kyle Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, MaryBeth Sullivan, Madison Sullivan, Kaylee Sullivan, Jake Sullivan and Blake Sullivan; and great grandson Slater Sullivan; a host of relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Christopher Sullivan, Ryan Sullivan, Kyle Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Jake Sullivan and Blake Sullivan.
Memorials may be made to or in Shreveport, LA.
