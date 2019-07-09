Mrs. Jimmie Arrant



West Monroe - Funeral services for Mrs. Jimmie Arrant will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe. Rev. Mike Sims will officiate and interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in West Monroe, LA. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe.



Jimmie was born October 22, 1950 in Monroe, Louisiana and passed away on July 6, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Church. Jimmie retired from the Ouachita Parish School board as a cafeteria worker at several different schools and worked at the Bingo Center on Cypress before she became ill.



Jimmie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bruce Arrant; two children, Chris Arrant and wife Kerri, Angela Beard and husband Michael; five grandchildren, Kelsey Mobley, Taylor Williams, Tyler Williams, Kiefer Arrant, Joseph Beard; one expecting great-grandchild, Taylor Marie Hemphill; brother, David Delrio and wife Linda; sisters, Judy Waggoner and husband Jerry, Jo Emme and husband Alan, Linda Thomas, Becky Chapell, Martha Cole, Lisa Wiggins; many other cherished family and friends.



Pallbearers will be Richard Arrant, Kenneth Mayes, Darris Jones, Jason Delrio, Mark Joiner, Tyler Hemphill.



Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe Published in The News Star on July 9, 2019