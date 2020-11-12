Jimmie Glynn Poole, Jr.
Rayville - On November 11, 2020, at age 66, Jimmie "Glynn" Poole, Jr., peacefully entered into eternal life after a courageous 3-month battle with leukemia in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sherwood and Eva Poole, Sherman and Jewell Clark and parents, Jimmie and Janiece Clark Poole.
Glynn is survived by the love of his life, Leighnae and their 3 children Brandie Poole Williams and husband Joe, Lori Poole McIlwain and husband Jim Bob; and son Charlie Poole Kundig. He was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, Katelyn Primm, Alyssa Bruyninckx, Karleigh Williams, Lauren Townsend, Taylor McIlwain, and Tanner McIlwain. He was blessed with two great-grandsons, Ty Primm and E.J. Hinton. He is also survived by two sons, Sherman and Daryl as well as numerous of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Prior to fulfilling his dream of breeding and raising cattle, he worked as a tool pusher in the oil fields of Texas for many years, where he and Leighnae met. He was best known as the "Cattle Man of North Louisiana". He spent most of his days and many nights checking his cattle, helping neighbors with their cattle as well as cutting/baling hay. He was always willing to help and advise anyone who called with sick cattle.
He cherished the many years he spent teaching his children about cattle. Some of his best memories were with his children showing cattle through the 4H program in Caldwell Parish.
The family would like to thank the many physicians, PAs, NPs and the leukemia team for the weeks of wonderful and attentive care they provided at MD Anderson Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Jennifer Bennett, NP in Start, La and nurses Amy and Michelle with Compassus Hospice were of great medical and emotional support to he and his family during his last days.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home in Rayville, Louisiana from 11:00am - 1:00pm. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00pm.
Pallbearers will be Don Head, Tater Robinson, Tom Calloway, J.J. Salas, George Gowan, and Joe Hamm.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com
