Jimmy Jarrell "Buz" Busby
Monroe - Funeral Mass for Jimmy Jarrell "Buz" Busby, 85, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00AM Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM with a Vigil Wake at 6:00PM Thursday, at the church.
Mr. Busby was born November 11, 1934, in Crowville, LA and passed away February 10, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA. He was a long-time member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Buz was the owner and operator of Jarrell's Seafood Restaurant in Monroe for many years.
Mr. Busby was preceded in death by parents, Jimmy and Letha Gates Busby; daughter, Lisa Busby Cole; one brother; and four sisters.
Survivors include wife of 35 years, JoAnn Genusa Busby; daughters, Rhonda Branning (Andrew) and Patti Copeland (Scooter); son, Jimmy Busby (Tammy); sister, Ethel Weathersby; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be James Lee Busby, Ronnie Busby, Mark Adams, Bob Cooper, Jimmy Smith, and Cole Williamson.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the doctors, nurses, CNA, and housekeeping, who not only cared for him, but provided compassion, comfort, and prayers.
Memorials may be made to and St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020