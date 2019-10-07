Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 323-9611
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Nowlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy L. Nowlin Sr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy L. Nowlin Sr. Obituary
Jimmy L. Nowlin, Sr.

Monroe - Funeral services for Jimmy L. Nowlin, Sr. will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 7, 2019 in the chapel at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe. Rev. James Tate will officiate. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, Monroe.

Jimmy was born October 9, 1938 in Sparkman, Arkansas and passed away after a lengthy illness on October 5, 2019 in Monroe, Louisiana. He was a member of First West Baptist Church and Iron Bridge Hunting Club. Jimmy was a veteran of the United States Army and was a salesman for Van-Trow for 35 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Hazel Coley Nowlin; sister, Shirley Carroll.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 18 years, Catherine Dunham Nowlin; children, Jimmy Nowlin and Denise of Baton Rouge, David Nowlin and Cyndi of Linville, Kimberly Edwards and Tim of Monroe, Tim Nowlin and Susan of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Doug Stewart and Polly of Start, Pam Stewart of Monroe, Cathy Masoner and Johnny of Killen, Alabama, Ellen Murray and Jim of West Monroe, Robert Stewart and Nikki of Crowville; sisters, Dorothy Duncan and Charles of Monroe, Evelyn McKoin and Charles of Monroe, Janice Baldwin and Jack of Baton Rouge, Carolyn Bahn of Monroe, Chris Williamson and Steve of Springdale, Arkansas, Toni Elliott and Mark from Columbia, Tennessee; twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and many other cherished family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Trace Nowlin, Matt Nowlin, John Baker, Ben Baker, Johnny Masoner, and Tommy McKoin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ Monroe
Published in The News Star on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now