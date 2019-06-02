|
|
Jo Ann (Abraham) Brown
Lake Providence, LA - JO ANN (ABRAHAM) BROWN, 83
LAKE PROVIDENCE, LOUISIANA
Cox Funeral Home
Lake Providence, Louisiana
LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA - Funeral services for Jo Ann (Abraham) Brown, age 83 of Lake Providence, Louisiana will be held at 10 AM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lake Providence, Louisiana. Rosary services will be held at 9 AM on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lake Providence.
Father Joe Kallookalam will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Lake Providence City Cemetery in Lake Providence.
Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Lake Providence.
Mrs. Brown passed away at her residence on Friday, May 31, 2019.
Mrs. Brown was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she was an active member of the Alter Society. She was a member of the Lake Providence Home & Garden Club. She was a member of the Lake Providence Cemetery Board. She was blessed by many close friends. She was a long time survivor of pancreatic and ovarian cancer.
She is preceded in death by her father, Nageeb Abraham; her mother, Josephine (Louis) Abraham; brother, Ralph Abraham, Sr.; sister-in-law, Marlene Posey Abraham.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband, Charles Michael Brown, Sr. of Lake Providence, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Michael Brown, Jr. and Theresa Pieroni Brown of Lake Providence; son and daughter-in-law, James Paul Brown and Bahia Wyly Brown of Lake Providence; son and daughter-in-law, Mark Brown and Cathy McEacharn Brown of Lake Providence; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Linda Abraham of Alto, Louisiana; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and S. K. Yun of Leverkusen, Germany; granddaughter, Katie Brown Gates (Caleb) of Lake Village, Arkansas; grandson, Matthew Brown (Georgie) of Monroe, Louisiana; granddaughter, Dr. Virginia Ann Brown of Monroe, Louisiana; grandson, Charles Michael Brown III of Bakersfield, California; grandson, Nathan Ellis Brown of Transylvania, Louisiana; granddaughter, Sara Jo Brown Bradley (Scott) of Ruston, Louisiana; grandson, Mark Neal Brown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 8 great grandchildren: Isabelle Elaine Gates, Ella Katherine Gates, Eliza Berden Brown, Beau William Brown, John Caleb Gates, Adam Vincent Brown, Jordyn Lane Bradley and Kendall Ellis Bradley.
Pallbearers are: Charles Brown, Paul Brown, Mark Brown, Richard Abraham, Matthew Brown, Charles Michael Brown III, Nathan Ellis Brown and Mark Neal Brown.
Honorary Pallbearers are: John Brown, Bob Brown, S. K. Yun, Reynold Minsky, Sonny Oswalt, Philip Brown and Patton Brown.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Briarfield Academy, M. D. Anderson or Pilots for Patients.
Published in The News Star on June 2, 2019