Jo Elizabeth "Betty" Henry Oxford
West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Jo Elizabeth "Betty" Henry Oxford, a lifelong resident of West Monroe, Louisiana, will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:30 P.M., in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church in West Monroe, Louisiana, with the Reverend Jon Tellifero officiating. Visitation will be in the church parlor prior to the service, from 1:30 P.M. until 3:30 P.M.
Betty was born February 27, 1928 in her childhood home in West Monroe, Louisiana to Dr. R.B. and Adah Spencer Henry. She died peacefully, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, with her family at her side, in the home where she and her husband, Charles, raised their children.
Betty attended Crosley School through the 7th grade and graduated from Neville High School, where she served as president of her sorority, DKP. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a B.A. in Elementary Education. She also received a M.Ed., a +30 hours certification, and an Ed.S., from Northeast Louisiana University.
Betty was an elementary school teacher and principal in the Ouachita Parish School System for 39 1/2 years. She began her teaching career at Claiborne Elementary School and continued teaching at Kiroli Elementary, where she also served as Interim Principal. She concluded her teaching career as Principal at Woodlawn Elementary School. Betty enjoyed serving as a Supervisor of Student Teachers for ULM. She was a pioneer in the public school system as an advocate for Positive Behavior Modification, which was the subject of her Ed.S. thesis. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher's Sorority, in which she served as Chaplin for several years. She was awarded the P.T.A. Educator of Distinction Award in 1976.
Betty was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in West Monroe. She was a woman of strong faith, with a positive outlook on life that was uplifting and encouraging. Over the years she served her church as a Sunday School Teacher, Director of Vacation Bible School, Counselor of Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF), Children's Sunday School Superintendent, and Bible Study Leader. She was also a member of The Vera Jordan Circle.
She was a charter member of Cultura Book Club for over 60 years, where she enjoyed many friendships, some of which started in her childhood. As a charter member of D'Arbonne Yacht Club for over 50 years, she and her husband, and daughters, spent many weekends sailing on D'Arbonne Lake and racing in club regattas. Betty enjoyed fishing, following Lady Techster Basketball, annual family trips to the beach, and all family gatherings.
Betty married Charles Allen Oxford in 1951, They were married for 50 years and were the proud parents of 3 daughters: Alana, Alison, and Lauren. Betty had a positive and fun-loving nature. She filled her family's lives with love, joy, and laughter. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Allen Oxford; her parents, Dr. R.B. and Adah Spencer Henry; and her sister, Elsie Henry Slade.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her 3 daughters: Alana Oxford Bradley and husband, Chet; Alison Oxford Raney and husband, Ray; and Lauren Oxford Campbell and husband, Doug.
Betty was affectionately known as "Ooo" to her 3 grandchildren: Joseph Negron and wife, Heather; Alisa Negron Jones and husband, Chris; and Cab Bradley; by 4 great-granddaughters: Elisabeth and Tori Jane Jones; and Olivia and Amelia Negron; and expectant great-grandson Negron.
She is also survived by special family friend, Lucy Hood.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1411 Glenwood Drive, West Monroe, Louisiana 71291.
Published in The News Star on May 17, 2019