|
|
Jo Ellen Nicholson Collins
Choudrant - Funeral services for Jo Ellen Nicholson Collins, 44, of Choudrant, LA will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston, LA. The family will receive guests from 5-8 PM Thursday, October 17 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston. Rev. Jimmy Hennigan will officiate.
Jo Ellen was born on December 6, 1974 in Paris, Illinois, and passed away on October 14, 2019. She was a loving daughter, faithful wife, devoted mother, and a grandmother who cherished her grandbabies. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Jo Ellen is survived by her husband, Ryan Collins; daughter Lauren Collins (Matt); sons Kristian Collins (Jade) and Cameron Collins; grandchildren: Zoey Belle Crain, MaKenna Claire Shelden, and Bjorn James Collins; father, David Nicholson; mother, Brenda Nicholson; sisters: Greta Kerekgyarto (Jim), Leslie Chennault, and Erin Blust Allstot (Randy); brother-in-law Rance Collins (Jana); special friends: Amy Fincher, Melissa Heard, and Jennifer Rose; cousin Samantha Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019