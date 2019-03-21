Dr. Joan Blondin



Shreveport - Dr. Joan Blondin, 82, passed away on March 7, 2019 in Austin, TX where she had been residing since her retirement from LSU Medical School in December 2018.



Joan was born on November 28, 1936 in Beaumont, TX to Joseph and Ona Mae Blondin. She was the oldest of three children.



Joan graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959 and from Cornell University with a Master of Nutrition Science degree in 1961. She graduated from Louisiana State University, New Orleans, Medical School in 1969, and completed her internship in internal medicine and residency in nephrology at Washington University in Saint Louis, Missouri in 1974. In 1978 she opened a Nephrology practice in Monroe, Louisiana where she carried out her passion for patients and quality care for 22 years. She retired from private practice for two years, before returning to LSU Medical School in Shreveport to share her knowledge with the medical students, residents, and fellows that she mentored over the years until her retirement in December 2018 as a Professor of Medicine and Nephrology. At the time of her death, Joan was Emeritus Professor of Medicine at LSU Medical School.



Joan loved her family, reading, genealogy, needlework, cooking, travel, animals, especially cows, and being a physician. She was an active member in her community, having served on numerous boards and committees over the years. Among her many awards and accomplishments, she was Louisiana Tech University Alumnus of the Year in 1991, served on the Louisiana State Board of Regents for Higher Education from 1989-1994, and she received the prestigious Allen Copping Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2010 from the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.



She is survived by her brother's widow Connie Blondin and their children David Blondin, Jason Blondin, and Justin Blondin as well as by her sister's children Joe Simmons and Kay (Simmons) Chapman. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews who will greatly miss her presence in their lives.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and both her brother Joe David Blondin and her sister Lillian (Blondin) Simmons.



There will be two Memorial Services honoring Joan's life and work. The first will be held at LSU Medical School at 1501 Kings Highway, Shreveport, Louisiana in the Zadec Conference Center at 4 p.m. on Friday March 22, 2019, and the second will be held at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 275 Southfield Road, Shreveport, Louisiana 71105 at 11 a.m. on March 23, 2019 and will be presided over by the Reverend Paul Martin. There will be a reception following the services at the church.The family will have a private interment ceremony in Ruston, Louisiana where Joan will be laid to rest with her family.



An award is being setup to honor Joan and her commitment to teaching at the LSU Medical School. Contributions to the Joan Blondin MD Outstanding Internal Medicine Resident Award can be sent to the LSU Health Shreveport Foundation at 920 Pierremont Road, Suite 506, Shreveport, Louisiana 71106. Please note Blondin Award in the memo line of check or on your online gift at www.lsuhsfoundation.org



Published in The News Star on Mar. 21, 2019