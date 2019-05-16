|
Joann R. Pipes
Monroe - Mrs. Joann R. Pipes passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019. She was born February 29, 1932 to the union of Algenon Ransom and Annie Standley Ransom. Mrs. Pipes was a retired elementary school teacher at River Oaks. She enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, and being around friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Algenon Ransom and Annie Standley Ransom; and brother, Paul S. Ransom.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Richard Hayes Pipes; four children, Nancy Adele Bancroft, Richard Hayes Pipes, Jr., William Ransom Pipes and wife Barbee, and Wesley Ford Pipes; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, William Ford Pipes, Jr.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary and Peaches for the love and caring of Mrs. Pipes.
Private Memorial Services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe. Private Inurnment will follow at Grace Episcopal Columbarium.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Published in The News Star on May 16, 2019