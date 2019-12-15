|
|
Joanne Puckett Watson
Monroe - Joanne Puckett Watson, 84, of Monroe, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Parkview Baptist Church, Monroe, LA. Dr. Lee McGlone, Rev. Charles Dupree, and Rev. Marie Fox will officiate. Interment will be at 3:30 PM Tuesday at Arcadia Cemetery, Arcadia, LA. Visitation will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
