Joe Kenneth Newton Sr.
Tallulah - Ken Newton Sr.
Tallulah, LA
Funeral services for Ken Newton Sr., 77, of Tallulah will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Harmony Baptist Church on Hwy 132, south of Delhi, LA.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Harmony Baptist Church from 2-4 PM.
Interment will be in the Newton Community Cemetery near Delhi under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.
Ken was born on April 19, 1942 in Epps, Louisiana and finished his journey on this earth peacefully at his home in Tallulah, Louisiana for his Heavenly home after struggling
with his debilitative illness for the past several years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray Joseph Newton and Hazel Grayson Newton and his former wife Joan Hammons Loftin Newton.
Ken was a long time owner/operator of an Insurance Agency and a successful farmer.
He loved his family and friends. Ken was dedicated to his church and community. He enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Bible Study. He wanted to share Jesus with all he
came into contact with. Ken was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt. He was always amazed at the wonders of God's creation.
He is survived by four children, Kelly Zimmerer and husband Matt of Eustace, TX, Joe Newton Jr. and wife Tina of Ruston, LA, Kristi Owens and husband Gaylon of Ashville, NC and Eric Newton and wife Heather of Dallas, TX, and ten grandchildren.
Ken is also survived by three siblings, Evelyn Bilton of West Monroe, LA, Billy Ray Newton and wife Jo of Bossier City, LA and Pat Melton and husband Bobby of Monroe, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his wife Darlene Sharbono Newton and her children Autstin Moreno and Lori Sharbono.
Pallbearers will be Wade Hargrave, John Storey, Randy Graham, Frank Loftin, Bill Gilfoil, Stuart Melton and Brad Bilton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Bruyninckx, Jim Brown, Ronnie Myrick and Ronny Graham.
Any planned memorials may be made to the Harmony Baptist Church of Delhi in memory of Ken Newton.
Published in The News Star on June 1, 2019