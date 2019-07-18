Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Welcome Home Cemetery
Grayson, LA
Joe Lafon Cannon


1945 - 2019
Joe Lafon Cannon Obituary
Joe Lafon Cannon

Bossier City - Mr. Joe Lafon Cannon, 74, of Bossier City, LA passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Services will begin with a Visitation, Saturday, July 20, from 10 AM - Noon, at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. A Graveside Funeral will take place later in the day, at 3:00 PM, at Welcome Home Cemetery, Grayson, LA, with Alan Brown presiding.

Baby Joe 'Rang-In' the new year of 1945, as he was born to Chrissler & Phylonia "Yoma" Cannon, Monday, January 1st, in Rayville, LA.

At age 22, Joe decided to serve his country, by joining the US Army, during the Vietnam conflict, serving in Vietnam, and later in Germany, concluding in 1971.

He went on to a career as a Heavy Equipment Operator in road, bridge, and highway, construction.

Mr. Cannon was preceded in death by: his parents, Julius Chrissler Cannon and Phylonia (Lawrence) Cannon; sister, Gloria Ezell; and a brother, Buddy Cannon. Joe is survived by: his son, Danny (& wife Amanda) Cannon; his daughter, Dawn Marie Cannon; sister, Phyllis Kerrigan; grandchildren, Caleb Cannon, Alex Cannon, and Asher Cannon.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring staff at Savannah Grand of Bossier for all the care, and friendship, given to Mr. Cannon in his years as a beloved resident, with a special thank you to his very special friends: Donna Brown and Dee Griffin for all the love, support, and companionship they showed.
Published in The News Star on July 18, 2019
