Joe Lafon Cannon
Bossier City - Mr. Joe Lafon Cannon, 74, of Bossier City, LA passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Services will begin with a Visitation, Saturday, July 20, from 10 AM - Noon, at Hill Crest Funeral Home, Haughton, LA. A Graveside Funeral will take place later in the day, at 3:00 PM, at Welcome Home Cemetery, Grayson, LA, with Alan Brown presiding.
Baby Joe 'Rang-In' the new year of 1945, as he was born to Chrissler & Phylonia "Yoma" Cannon, Monday, January 1st, in Rayville, LA.
At age 22, Joe decided to serve his country, by joining the US Army, during the Vietnam conflict, serving in Vietnam, and later in Germany, concluding in 1971.
He went on to a career as a Heavy Equipment Operator in road, bridge, and highway, construction.
Mr. Cannon was preceded in death by: his parents, Julius Chrissler Cannon and Phylonia (Lawrence) Cannon; sister, Gloria Ezell; and a brother, Buddy Cannon. Joe is survived by: his son, Danny (& wife Amanda) Cannon; his daughter, Dawn Marie Cannon; sister, Phyllis Kerrigan; grandchildren, Caleb Cannon, Alex Cannon, and Asher Cannon.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caring staff at Savannah Grand of Bossier for all the care, and friendship, given to Mr. Cannon in his years as a beloved resident, with a special thank you to his very special friends: Donna Brown and Dee Griffin for all the love, support, and companionship they showed.
Published in The News Star on July 18, 2019