Monroe - Funeral services will be held for Joe L. Hoover, 11:00 AM Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church with Rev. R. B. Moore and Rev. Lori Spangler officiating. Joe went to be with his Lord and loved ones August 7, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Post, Texas, June 12, 1939, and grew up in Littlefield, Texas. He graduated from Littlefield High School and after playing football at Univ. of Texas El Paso, he went to Texas Tech University, graduating with a degree in Industrial Engineering in 1962.



His engineering career began at DuPont in Chattanooga, Tenn. and after 8 years there, continued at Graphic Packaging for 40 years. He was a leader throughout his life in Boy Scouts of American and was President of United Methodist Youth Fellowship, Rotary Club and United Methodist Men of St. Paul's. He served on the Board of Directors of Ouachita Council on Aging and was an avid fan of Neville High School football. He loved all things Texas Tech, golf and country music but his main focus in life was family and church. He coordinated the United Methodist Men's ToDo at the Zoo from its inception but his greatest pleasure in his volunteer life was 25 years as, along with Pat, Youth Coordinator for St. Paul's United Methodist Youth Fellowship and the lasting friendships he had with the young people of St. Paul's UMYF and their counselors. He loved the Spirit Builders Sunday School Class of St. Paul's and the devoted small group, Connections.



Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 61 years, Pat Street Hoover and their children, Shelley Hislop (Mike) of Alexandria, La., Dan Hoover (Melissa) of Monroe, Lesley Hoover (Jack Wick) of Seagrove, Fl., grandchildren Ben Hislop, Morgan Boyd (Tyler), Rachel Calloway (Will), Grant Hislop, Madison Hoover, all of Monroe and Clay Hislop of Alexandria, La., great-grandsons Mason Boyd and Cliff Calloway of Monroe, a sister, Linda Schkade (Fred) of Tehachapi, Ca., sister-in-law Susan Hoover of Cary, NC, 2 nieces and 3 nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Lura and Huston Hoover, his brother Bob Hoover and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Louise and Bee Street.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1901 Lexington Ave., Monroe, La. 71201. Due to health concerns, there will be no visitation. The family requests all friends practice social distancing and facial coverings are required by the church for your safety.



