Jonesboro - Graveside services celebrating the life of Mr. Oscar Joe Mallard, 83, of Jonesboro, LA, will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Antioch Methodist Church Cemetery in West Monroe, LA, with Mr. Jamie Grant officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Mallard was born on December 10, 1936 and passed away on August 6, 2020, in Shreveport, LA.
Very few people can say their hobby was their profession. To the day he went to the hospital he came and worked at what he enjoyed, the car business. After over 60 years in the auto industry owning 5 dealerships in Louisiana and east Texas, he came to settle less than 30 miles from where he was born.
He loved his family, friends, employees and customers and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Alice Mallard; and parents, Courtland and Boyce Mallard.
Survivors: Son and Daughter-in-law, Jay and Fran Mallard; Daughter, Sherri Jurak; Grandchildren, Jarred Mallard and wife, Allie, and Ashley and Jake Jurak; Great Grandchildren, Branson, Case and Reagan; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Antioch Methodist Church in West Monroe, LA in care of Mrs. Rogers at 1030 Okaloosa Rd. Eros, LA 71238.
