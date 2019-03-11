|
John A. Heath
Rayville, LA. - A Memorial Visitation Celebrating the Life of Mr. John A. Heath, 66, of Rayville, LA will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville, LA.
John was born on June 29, 1952 and passed away on March 9, 2019 at his residence in Rayville, LA. He loved spending time with his three grandchildren and is preceded in death by his parents, W.T. and Edna Pipes Heath.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Hamm Heath; children, Kristi Heath Dumas (Derek) and John Thomas Heath (Christy); grandchildren, Macy Heath, Cooper Dumas, and Kayin Dumas; siblings, Joe Heath (Shirley), Tom Heath (Dora), Roy Ray Heath and Janice Spencer; and his special friend, Larry Neathery.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 11, 2019