Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sampognaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anthony Sampognaro Jr.


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Anthony Sampognaro Jr. Obituary
John Anthony Sampognaro, Jr.

Monroe - Funeral services for John Anthony Sampognaro, Jr., 60, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Timothy Hurd officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday at Mulhearn Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Mr. Sampognaro was born June 11, 1959, in Monroe, LA, and passed away March 07, 2020, at his home with family by his bedside following a lengthy illness. John was a longtime member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and was a true man of God. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather. His loves in life were spending time with his family, his Chevy Novas, LSU football, Classic Rock music, and working on projects around the farm. To many, John, was a father figure with an open door anytime they needed a helping hand or someone to confide in. His ability to put everyone else first, gifted him the nickname Papa John (P.J.). John was a perfectionist in every aspect of his life, and because of that he was a loyal and dedicated employee for forty plus years serving as the President and General Manager of El Dorado Rubber and Gasket. He will be loved and missed by so many. We will always remember and cherish the time we had with him.

Mr. Sampognaro was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Elaine Wright Bergeron; father-in-law, Huey Jones; nephew-Godson, Blaine Bergeron; maternal grandparents, Michael and Frances Fontana; and paternal grandparents, Sarah Cardaro Sampognaro and Russell Sampognaro.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Melanie Sampognaro; daughter, Sarah Sampognaro and husband, Philip Cox; son, John Anthony "Trey" Sampognaro, III; parents, Johnny and Frances Sampognaro; brother-in-law, Butch Jones (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Ashley Bergeron (James); sisters, Cheryl LaSuzzo, Marilyn Bertrand (Timothy), Dayna Sampognaro, and Mia Mason (Brian); brothers, Michael Sampognaro (Tammy) and Dr. David Sampognaro; grandchildren, Ella Sampognaro, Blakely Sampognaro, and Bentley Sampognaro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Sampognaro, Randy Smith, Brent Adams, Michael Keith Sampognaro, Jamey McDaniel, and Sidney McGraw. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Pope, Joey D'Angelo, Ricky Vaughn, Dr. Dave Sampognaro, Butch Jones, Bobby Kelly, Tony LaSuzzo, and John Michael Sampognaro.

Memorials may be made to , , and St. Vincent DePaul.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -