John Anthony Sampognaro, Jr.
Monroe - Funeral services for John Anthony Sampognaro, Jr., 60, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00PM Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Rev. Timothy Hurd officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday at Mulhearn Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Mr. Sampognaro was born June 11, 1959, in Monroe, LA, and passed away March 07, 2020, at his home with family by his bedside following a lengthy illness. John was a longtime member of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church and was a true man of God. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather. His loves in life were spending time with his family, his Chevy Novas, LSU football, Classic Rock music, and working on projects around the farm. To many, John, was a father figure with an open door anytime they needed a helping hand or someone to confide in. His ability to put everyone else first, gifted him the nickname Papa John (P.J.). John was a perfectionist in every aspect of his life, and because of that he was a loyal and dedicated employee for forty plus years serving as the President and General Manager of El Dorado Rubber and Gasket. He will be loved and missed by so many. We will always remember and cherish the time we had with him.
Mr. Sampognaro was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Elaine Wright Bergeron; father-in-law, Huey Jones; nephew-Godson, Blaine Bergeron; maternal grandparents, Michael and Frances Fontana; and paternal grandparents, Sarah Cardaro Sampognaro and Russell Sampognaro.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Melanie Sampognaro; daughter, Sarah Sampognaro and husband, Philip Cox; son, John Anthony "Trey" Sampognaro, III; parents, Johnny and Frances Sampognaro; brother-in-law, Butch Jones (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Ashley Bergeron (James); sisters, Cheryl LaSuzzo, Marilyn Bertrand (Timothy), Dayna Sampognaro, and Mia Mason (Brian); brothers, Michael Sampognaro (Tammy) and Dr. David Sampognaro; grandchildren, Ella Sampognaro, Blakely Sampognaro, and Bentley Sampognaro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Sampognaro, Randy Smith, Brent Adams, Michael Keith Sampognaro, Jamey McDaniel, and Sidney McGraw. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Pope, Joey D'Angelo, Ricky Vaughn, Dr. Dave Sampognaro, Butch Jones, Bobby Kelly, Tony LaSuzzo, and John Michael Sampognaro.
Memorials may be made to , , and St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020