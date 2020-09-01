1/1
John Beaman "Johnny" Saxon Jr.
John "Johnny" Beaman Saxon, Jr.

Marion - John "Johnny" Beaman Saxon, Jr., passed away on August 28, 2020, by natural causes. John was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Sandifer Saxon, his father, John Beaman Saxon, Sr. as well as two brothers, Dale Saxon and Jake Saxon. He is survived by his wife of almost 58-years, Ruth Walker Saxon along with two daughters Tracy Lynn Saxon-Ferlitto and Toni Marie Saxon also to include two sister-in-laws, Edwina Martin and Betty Saxon as well as numerous nieces and nephews. John was in the Navy for almost 20 years in places like the Antarctica, Europe, and other exotic locations. When he retired from the Navy he worked for the Ouachita Sheriff's Department. John will be cremated by the National Cremation Society.




Published in The News Star from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
