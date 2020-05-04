|
John Bishop Lee
Griffin - John Bishop Lee, age 73, of Griffin, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at his home surrounded by loving family.
Bishop was preceded in death by his parents John Tally Lee and Mary Williams Lee. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jackie Lee, his two sons Matt (Bonnie) and Doug Lee, grandchildren Alex, Asher, James, and Maddie.
Bishop had two great loves, flying and his family. Born in Delhi, Louisiana, he took his first flight at the age of one, and at 15 years of age, he earned his private pilot's license. Bishop worked as a commercial pilot from the earliest legal age (age 21) to mandatory retirement at age 60. During his carrier, he flew for Eastern Airlines, U.S. Airways, and United Airlines, logging over 27,000 hours in the air. He flew routes covering the entire United States, as well as internationally to Asia, South America, and the Caribbean. He owned, worked on, and flew many aircraft over his life, including biplanes, acrobatic planes, crop dusters, sailplanes, 747s, A-300s, 737s, PT-22, and his beloved RV-4. He spent most of his professional career flying the DC-9. Jackie and Bishop together built an experimental aircraft, a RV-4, and enjoyed flying it for many years.
Bishop and Jackie met in the fifth grade in Oak Grove, LA, and have been together ever since. Their commitment to each other and their family was evident over their 55-year marriage. They were always the best of friends and true life-long companions. Bishop dedicated himself to his family, never missing significant events in his sons' lives. He ordered his life around being close to his grandchildren, whether in Wisconsin or Georgia.
Bishop was a man of many talents and interests. Creativity and building lay at the center of every activity he pursued: photography, blacksmithing, woodworking, farming, and building airplanes and hot rods. Anything he did, he excelled. For example, Bishop earned a spot on the Georgia amateur state trap team in 1980. He poured himself into these activities, not as mere hobbies, but as a craftsman, enjoying and improving himself and the world around him through them.
Similarly, Bishop poured his heart and time into building relationships with friends and family. He focused his attention on the lives of those he loved, helping each find and develop their best self. We are all better for having known him.
Bishop was a member of First Baptist Church, Griffin. His family sincerely appreciated the care, support, and prayers offered by his church family through the years.
The Lee family wants to give their sincere thanks to the staff of dedicated and professional caregivers from The Woods at Home and Brightmoor Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined later so that we may gather together to celebrate Bishop's life.
In place of flowers, please send in memoriam gifts to Stepping Stones Educational Therapy Center 141 Futral Road Griffin GA 30224 or First Baptist Church Griffin, GA at 106 West Taylor Street Griffin GA 30223.
Godspeed, Captain Lee. In the words of John Gillespie Magee, Jr., you have now "slipped the surly bonds of earth, and danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings."
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of John Bishop Lee by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.
Published in The News Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020