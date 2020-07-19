John D. FreemanCenterrton, AR - Funeral services for Mr. John D. Freeman, 89, of Centerton, AR, will be held 10:00AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe with Brother Johnny Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until 10:00AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA.Due to the COVID 19 requirements, capacity limit will be followed, and masks will be required.Mr. Freeman was born May 8, 1931, in Bastrop, LA and passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton, AR. He served his country in the United States Army and retired as Fleet Manager for Louisiana Gas. Don was a strong Christian man and dedicated to his family and church that spent most of his life in Monroe, LA before moving to Centerton, AR.Mr. Freeman is preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Lee Griffis Freeman; mother, Hattie Moore Freeman; father, Frank Freeman; and brother, Frank Freeman.Survivors include sons, Harold Freeman (Mickey), John Freeman (Becky); sisters, Melba Parker and Kay Rowton; grandchildren, Dayna Freeman, Michael Freeman (Tiffany), Adam Freeman, Gentry Freeman, Ricky Naron, Cindy Seay (Eric), and Whitney Freeman.Pallbearers will be Michael Freeman, Adam Freeman, M.J. Freeman, and Charlie McCarry.Online Registry/Condolences:Mulhearn Funeral HomeSterlington Road, Monroe, LA