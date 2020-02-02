Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harvest Assembly of God Church
West Monroe, LA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Harvest Assembly of God Church
West Monroe, LA
John David Scott


1967 - 2020
John David Scott Obituary
John David Scott

West Monroe - John David Scott, 53, of West Monroe was born January 29, 1967, in Fayetteville, AR and passed away February 1, 2020, in Shreveport, LA. Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Harvest Assembly of God Church in West Monroe, LA with Rev. Gary Sapp, Mr. Malcolm Dickerson, and Rev. Jeff Scott officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until service time Wednesday, at the Church, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020
