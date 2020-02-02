|
|
John David Scott
West Monroe - John David Scott, 53, of West Monroe was born January 29, 1967, in Fayetteville, AR and passed away February 1, 2020, in Shreveport, LA. Memorial services will be held at 3:00PM Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Harvest Assembly of God Church in West Monroe, LA with Rev. Gary Sapp, Mr. Malcolm Dickerson, and Rev. Jeff Scott officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00PM until service time Wednesday, at the Church, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
