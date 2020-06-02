John Edward Kicker
Monroe - Mr. John Edward Kicker was born on June 16, 1929, in Birmingham, AL and passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Monroe, LA at the age of 90.
Mr. Kicker served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and then graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Business. After moving to Monroe, he was employed as a purchasing agent with Columbian Chemical Co. He was an active member of Parkview Baptist Church where he served as Usher, Deacon, and Church Clerk.
Mr. Kicker is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Ann Janet Kicker; his parents, Euell and Margaret Kicker; his brothers Arthur Kicker and Hyman Kicker; and his daughter, Elaine K. Cain.
Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Johnson and husband Larry and Connie Smallwood both of Monroe, LA; his son, Eddy Kicker and wife Harriet of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Jamie Walker, Laura Binkley, Lesley Walsh, Rachel Prescott, Adam Kicker, and Anna Gail Cain; step grandchildren, Tara Pauletto, Jason Johnson, and Josh Johnson; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Kicker and his wife Jo of Wedowee, AL, and Charles Kicker and his wife Polly of Richmond, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Azalea Estates Legacy, Compassus Hospice and his caregivers Darlene, Linda, and Shona for their compassionate care.
There will be a private family service with interment at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.