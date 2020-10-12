John H. Birdsong, Jr.
Monroe - Retired long-time Monroe businessman John H. Birdsong, Jr., passed away in Shreveport, Louisiana, October 9, 2020. John was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on January 31, 1933 and grew up in Monroe. After graduating from Neville High School, he then graduated from Louisiana State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting, and was a member of the famous LSU marching band and concert band.
His lifetime career was at Royal Feed & Seed Co., a hardware and farm supply store, where he made sure locals had the best in tools, seeds, fertilizers, and Christmas trees. Long after his retirement, he was still called for advice on finding the best Christmas tree in Monroe and the surrounding area. He was also active in looking after his farm land, which he loved. His endless curiosity was reflected in his love of travel, reading, discussions with friends, and music. Fishing and gardening also gave him great pleasure.
A life-long member of Grace Episcopal Church, John served on the Vestry and was a Junior Warden. He also attended St. Alban's Episcopal Church.
His tireless participation in community affairs was reflected in such activities as serving as past president of Strauss Theatre Center, a member of the Monroe Beautification Board, a member of Bayou DeSiard Country Club, and a supporter of the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. He was a tireless worker for the care of animals and a generous supporter of higher education including establishing, along with his wife, a scholarship at Tulane University.
John was predeceased by his parents John and Ida Halford Birdsong and his sister Jane Hayden. He is survived by his wife Theda Pettigrew Birdsong; daughter Anne, son-in-law Terry Knister, and their daughter Samantha of New Orleans; Colonel John Birdsong and his wife Lisa and their children, Holly, Mary Claire, Katherine, and Erin of Augusta, Georgia. Other survivors are his nieces Nancy Hayden Burch and Martha Hayden Woods. Step-grandchildren are Marianna and Angelina Knister.
The service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Grace Episcopal Church. Officiants for the service will be the Reverend Whit Stodghill and Reverend Don Smith. Pallbearers are Dr. Mark Rubin, James Sharplin, Dr. Jerry Holmes, Palmer Jarrell, Tim Southern, and Billy Caldwell.
Interment will take place at Mulhearn Memorial Gardens. Please direct any memorials to Grace Episcopal Church at 405 Glenmar Drive, Monroe, Louisiana 71201; St. Alban's Episcopal Church at 2816 Deborah Drive, Monroe, Louisiana; or Ouachita River Valley Animal League at P.O. Box 4428, Monroe, Louisiana 71211.
Due to the COVID pandemic and limited space, it is requested that friends, former employees of Royal Feed & Seed Co., and family practice social distancing and wear masks to the service.
