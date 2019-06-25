John Hearne



West Monroe - Funeral services for John Hearne, 70, of West Monroe, will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Bro. Zach Anderson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Chatham Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.



John was born September 20, 1948 and passed away June 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Idella Thompson Hearne. John was a longtime employee of Ouachita Fertilizer and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a lover of the outdoors, avid hunter for many years, but later in life just enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels.



John is survived by his wife of 34 years Alice King Hearne; children, Kristi Martin and husband Casey and Jason Linzay and wife Susan; 4 grandchildren, Blake Linzay, Katelyn Linzay, Zac Richardson and Cam Martin; special friends, Howard Chatham, Freddy Tolar and Karen McCarty.



Pallbearers will be family and close friends.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



West Monroe Published in The News Star on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary