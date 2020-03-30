Services
Golden Funeral Home - Bastrop
2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)
Bastrop, LA 71220
318-281-3171
John Lamar Honey


1936 - 2020
John Lamar Honey

Bastrop - Mr. John Lamar Honey, a resident of Bastrop, LA, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of eighty-four. He was a sixty year member of the Operating Engineers and was an employee for many years at Ford, Bacon, and Davis. Mr. Honey was a boxer in his younger years and during that time, he was a Tri-State Champion and won silver in the Golden Glove.

Funeral services for Mr. Honey will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Norma M. Honey; children, Wanda K. Honey of Monroe, LA, Nancy Lee and husband Ricky of Farmerville, LA, John D. Honey of Albany, NY, Chris Honey of Monroe, LA; brother-in-law, Jimmy McGowen of Mer Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Amber R. Honey of Monroe, LA, Keith Lee and wife Serina of Farmerville, LA, Colby Lee and wife Jill of West Monroe, LA, Matthew Lee and wife Suzanne of Farmerville, LA; great-grandchildren, Candace Woodburn and husband Tyler, Seth Lee, Adriane Lee, Alyssa Lee; and numerous cousins and friends.

Mr. Honey is preceded in death by his parents, John and Earlene Honey.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
