John M. Justice
West Monroe - Funeral services for John M. Justice will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Apostolic Restoration Church (formerly Living Way). Brother Nathan Thornton will officiate and interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens ~ West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Apostolic Restoration Church, West Monroe.
John was born December 2, 1935 in Grayson, Louisiana and passed away on October 2, 2020 in West Monroe, Louisiana. He was a member of Apostolic Restoration Church, was an auto inspector, and was founder and former owner of Justice Wrecker Service. John is preceded in death by his parents, David Melvin Justice and Ada Thompson Justice; sisters, MaeBelle Young and Aileen Cripps; brother, J.C. Justice.
John is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irma Franks Justice; three sons, Randall M. Justice, John D. Justice and wife Misty, Scotty Justice and wife Eva; sister, Wanda Callender; grandchildren, Randy, Jr., Michelle, Brittany, Stephen, Amanda, Cameron, Josh, Nikki; great-granddaughter, Sydney; many other cherished family and friends.
