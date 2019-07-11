|
John Murphy Wyles
Winnsboro - Funeral services for John Murphy Wyles, age 50 of Winnsboro, Louisiana will be held at 2 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Outreach Baptist Church, 7012 Hwy 4 W, Columbia, Louisiana with Bro. Shane Duke and Bro. Kevin Bates officiating. Interment will follow at Columbia Hill Cemetery under the direction of Riser Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5 PM until 8 PM Thursday, July 11 at the church.
John Murphy Wyles was born in Columbia on August 30, 1968 to the union of his parents, Herman Lee Wyles, Jr. and Betty Flo Cassels Wyles and he passed from this life July 9, 2019 at his home in Winnsboro. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Kyle Rogers.
John worked in law enforcement his entire adult life. He started out with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Department then went to the Monroe Police Department before starting his career with the Louisiana State Police. He was a Trooper with Troop F before transferring to the Emergency Services Unit in 2004. John was promoted to Deputy Command Technician where he served as a bomb technician. He served in several supervisory positions as well as received numerous service award and commendations. While John loved and enjoyed his work, his family was his greatest love and source of joy. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lori Wofford Wyles and their son, Chase Daniel Wyles. He also leaves behind his children: John Tyler Wyles and Allison Lea Wyles; brothers: Kevin Wyles and wife, Beverly and Jeffery Wyles and wife, Elecia; mother and father-in-law: Jean and Larry Wofford; brother-in-law, Steve Wofford and finacee', Sabrina; special nieces and nephews: Christopher and Claire Wyles, Lillie Wyles Rogers, Blake and Kristin Wyles, Scot Wyles, Nathan Wofford, Gannon and Gabby Wofford, great-nieces and nephews: Kyla, Cameron, Livi, Jude and Lucy.
Serving as pallbearers will be the Louisiana State Police Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers are Neil Riser, Chad Ryan, Ned Ryan, Eloy Washer, Mike Perry, Lance Bouvier, Shelly Hopkins, Ed Bobbitt, Ricky Caraway, George Mulvaney, Don Warren, Ryan Jacob and the Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit.
Riser and Son Funeral Home
Columbia, LA
Published in The News Star on July 11, 2019