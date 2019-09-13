|
John Porter Norris, Sr.
Monroe, LA - Graveside Services Celebrating the Life of John Porter Norris, Sr. 91, of Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Farmerville City Cemetery in Farmerville, LA with Pastor Beck Payne officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Norris was born on July 30, 1928 and passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in West Monroe, LA.
Porter graduated from Farmerville High School and studied Mechanical Engineering at LA Tech. His work experience included employment with General Motors for many years and in sales for Horace Mann Insurance later in life.
Porter was the perpetual student who never stopped learning as evidence by his reading and study of various textbooks, national geographic magazines, and Meteorology. His other hobbies were fishing and all of his active life he loved hunting on his family land in Farmerville. His other talents extended into building, construction and carpentry
Mr. Norris is preceded in death by his parents, Pascal Port Norris and Neva Williams Norris; son, John Porter Norris, Jr.; brother, Egbert Monroe Norris; wife, Mary Emma Moore Norris; and son-in-law, Robert Charles Payne, Sr.; and his beloved cat, Sue.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Damron Payne, grandsons, Robert Charles Payne, Jr. and his wife, Kristen, and Andrew Beck Payne and his wife, Jodi; granddaughter, Laurie Devone Payne; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Payne, Gracen Hope Payne, Kendall Beck Ford, Addelyn Faith Payne, Huston Beck Payne, and Robert Charles "Tripp" Payne III.
