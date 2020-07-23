John Ray Cameron
West Monroe - John Ray Cameron, 90, passed away on July 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. John was born October 9, 1929, in Forest, MS and moved to West Monroe in 1949, where he met his wife of 70 years. John proudly served as military police in the Marines during the Korean Conflict and returned to Monroe to enjoy 2 careers. He worked 30 years at Selig Manufacturing as plant manager and upon retirement began his second career in security for Saint Francis Medical Center for over 25 years.
John is preceded in death by grandson, Jason Paul Cameron; his parents and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Bernadean; sons, John (Cindy), Vincent (Kalon); grandchildren, Jonathan (Courtney), Julia (Nathan), Emily, Christian; great grandchildren, Charlotte, Josiah, Aveline; and sister, Lucille.
A private family service was held with grandson, Jonathan officiating.
The family request memorials or cards of condolences be sent to The Jason Paul Cameron Foundation, P. O. Box 2474, West Monroe, LA 71294.
Special thanks to Dr. Scott Barron, Heart of Hospice and their staffs for the special care over the past 4 years.
