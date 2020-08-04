1/1
John T. Wiltcher Sr.
John T. Wiltcher, Sr.

West Monroe -

Funeral services for John T. Wiltcher, Sr., 94, of West Monroe will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with visitation from 1:00 PM until service time with Rev. Randy Burdeaux officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.

John was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, West Monroe. He was retired from International Paper and Georgia Pacific. John served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurd and Edna Wiltcher and a sister, Lou Martin.

John is survived by his wife of 73 years Bessie Wiltcher; children, Glenda Suggs and husband Glen, Tommy Wiltcher and wife Peggy, Jimmy Wiltcher; 2 grandchildren Randy Suggs and Dustin Wiltcher; 3 great-grandchildren Megan and Kaylea Suggs and Savannah Wiltcher; half-brother Ricky Wiltcher; nephew Bruce Deville and niece Carolyn Browder.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
