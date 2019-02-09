|
|
John Thomas Sanderson
Waterproof - Funeral services for John Thomas Sanderson, 56, of Waterproof, LA will be held at Young's Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Bro. Larry Walters officiating. Interment will follow at Monclova Cemetery, Waterproof, LA, under the direction of Young's Funeral Home. John Sanderson was born on Sunday, December 30, 1962 in Newellton, LA. and passed away Monday, February 04, 2019 while working in New Jersey. He was a resident of Waterproof and was the Chief Engineer of Crain Operations for Weeks Marine International. He was preceded in death by Father- Jim Sanderson; Paternal Grandparents- Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Sanderson; Maternal Grandparents- Mr. and Mrs. Henry Metcalf; Daughter-in-law, Jenna Johnson and her infant son Emmerson Sanderson. He is survived by Son - Jim Sanderson of Saint Joseph, LA; Daughter- Bonye Sanderson of Waterproof, LA; Mother-Martha Sanders and her husband Billy of Waterproof, LA; Sister- Tammy Sanderson Thomas and her husband Chris of Haughton, LA; Step-son, Brandon White of Monroe, LA; Step-Daughter- Danielle Lee and her husband Adam and children of AR; 2 Nephews- Dylan Thomas and his wife Maddie of Haughton, LA and Peyton Thomas of Hammond, LA. He is also survived by a host of Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins Pallbearers will be Kiley Sanders, Darryl Head, Terry Mize Jr., Theodore Felix, Dylan Thomas, and Peyton Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Sanderson, Monty "Squirrel" Thornton, and his Co-Workers at Weeks Marine, Cal Dive, Horizon and Atlantic Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .The family will receive friends at Young's Funeral Home from 11:00 AM til Service time on Sunday, February 10, 2019. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 9, 2019