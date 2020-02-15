Services
Gill First National Funeral Home - Winnsboro
6637 Main St
Winnsboro, LA 71295
318-435-4565
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowville First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Crowville First Baptist Church
Resources
John W. Stell


1942 - 2020
John W. Stell Obituary
John W. Stell

Rayville - Funeral services for John W. Stell, 77 of Rayville, formerly of Marion will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Crowville First Baptist Church with Rev. James Busby, Rev. Mike Clark and Rev. Wade Coker officiating. Interment with military rites will follow in the Northeast Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8 PM at Crowville First Baptist Church.

He was born to the union of James Wesley and Shelia Nathalee Shrum Stell on July 17, 1942 in Eldorado, AR and passed from this life Friday, February 14, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Stell was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Rayville and was a United States Navy veteran. He retired from South Central Bell having worked there for 31 years. After retiring he drove a truck for Nutrien Ag Solutions for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years Bobbie Martin Stell of Rayville; daughter Bonnie Stell Parker and husband Jimmy Dale of Winnsboro; son Wesley Sherman Stell of West Monroe; two granddaughters Courtney and Mandy Parker; two sisters Amanda Stell Barry and husband Jim of Monroe and Mary Evelyn Tittle and husband Phil of Centerville, GA; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Pallbearers will be Paul Butler, Jeff Herrington, Chris McKenzie, Mike McKey, Alvin Minksy, Mitchell Stokes and Terry Thompson.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation League @ www.cancerfoundationleague.com .

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com

Gill First National Funeral Home

Winnsboro, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
