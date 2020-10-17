John Walter "Cowboy Johnny" Stapleton
West Monroe - Funeral services for John Walter "Cowboy Johnny" Stapleton will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe. Dr. Mike Holloway will officiate. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home ~ West Monroe.
Mr. Stapleton was born on November 24, 1937 in Urania, La and passed away October 16, 2020 in West Monroe, La. Johnny was a very devoted/loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was dearly loved by his family and friends. Johnny was a proud member of Ouachita Baptist Church of West Monroe. His faith in God was an inspiration to his family and friends. Johnny was preceded in death by his loving wife: Barbara Maxine Gunn Stapleton, parents: Harvey and Katie Stapleton, his brothers: Harvey Lee, Roy, Murel and James.
Johnny is survived by his brother: Luther Ray Stapleton; children: Beth and JC McMillan, Teresa and Bobby Eppinette, Walter and Gail Stapleton, and Wanda Stapleton; grandchildren: Chad and Lisa McMillan, Ashley and John Gulley, Dusty and Kimberly Stapleton, Lance and BreAnna Stapleton and Nathan and Cassie Eppinette; great-grandchildren: Chandler Hall, Chaz McMillan, Alyssa Gulley, Logan Gulley, Isabella Layton, Drake Lowery, Bristol Brown, Maddi Stapleton, Lilli Stapleton and Lila Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Chad McMillan, Dusty Stapleton, Lance Stapleton, Nathan Eppinette, Chandler Hall, Chaz McMillan and Logan Gulley.
