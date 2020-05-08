Services
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for John Richey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wesley Richey Jr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Wesley Richey Jr. Obituary
John Wesley Richey, Jr.

West Monroe - John Wesley Richey, Jr., 71, of West Monroe, LA was born on June 11, 1948, and passed from this life on May 5, 2020. He served in the Army and the 82nd Air Born Division and was a member of McGuire United Methodist Church. Mr. Richey was a retired carpenter and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and drawing.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Richey, Sr. and wife Dorothy; sister, Missy Ann Richey; grandson, Blaine W. Bergeron.

Survivors left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 30 years, Julie Richey; son, John W. Richey, III and wife Amy; sisters, Benita Summerall and husband Ray, of West Monroe, LA, Rena Evans and husband Rodney of Brussard, LA; brother, James Wesley Chesser of New Mexico; daughter, Crystal Jiles and husband Derric of Calhoun; step-daughter Kimberly Walker and husband Steven of Iuka, MS; four grandchildren; one great grandchild, Lillie Marie Bergeron.
Published in The News Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Griffin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffin Funeral Home
Download Now