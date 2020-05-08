|
John Wesley Richey, Jr.
West Monroe - John Wesley Richey, Jr., 71, of West Monroe, LA was born on June 11, 1948, and passed from this life on May 5, 2020. He served in the Army and the 82nd Air Born Division and was a member of McGuire United Methodist Church. Mr. Richey was a retired carpenter and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and drawing.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Richey, Sr. and wife Dorothy; sister, Missy Ann Richey; grandson, Blaine W. Bergeron.
Survivors left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 30 years, Julie Richey; son, John W. Richey, III and wife Amy; sisters, Benita Summerall and husband Ray, of West Monroe, LA, Rena Evans and husband Rodney of Brussard, LA; brother, James Wesley Chesser of New Mexico; daughter, Crystal Jiles and husband Derric of Calhoun; step-daughter Kimberly Walker and husband Steven of Iuka, MS; four grandchildren; one great grandchild, Lillie Marie Bergeron.
Published in The News Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020